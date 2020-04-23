Remote agile development: Top tips and tools for managing dispersed teams

Shelter-in-place orders around the world are forcing more and more employees to work remotely. And while flexible workplace strategies have gained traction of late, for many teams, the pandemic’s push toward full-team remote work and collaboration has presented challenges. Agile development teams, in particular, often lean on processes undertaken largely in-person, leaving many team leaders anxious about how to approach these facets in remote-only environments.

Managing performance, for one.

Eugene Granovsky, founder and CEO of Bellawatt, has worked in both centralized offices and in companies that had distributed teams. His current company, which writes software for the energy sector and counts the Department of Energy, Pacific Gas & Electric and Amazon's energy services team among its customers, has been remote from day one.

"In an office setting, you can get by by showing up early, leaving late, typing furiously at the keyboard, and quite often it's detrimental to the product," he says.

With a remote workforce, setting explicit deliverables and measuring performance based on how team members meet those deliverables is the biggest difference, he says.