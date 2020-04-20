It Will Take a Live Enterprise to Beat the Digital Disruptions

In the last two decades, several companies failed because they did not respond in time to the changing environment. For example, Sony’s Walkman could not keep pace with MP3 players. And National Geographic lost ground to the Discovery Channel. The traditional, linear paths of functioning are no longer effective. Organizations must adapt to changes quickly to avoid perishing.

We can observe five major trends in the market today:

Digital consumers. New-age consumers demand to be served consistently across channels, at their convenience. Dis-intermediation. The eco-system lacks digital co-habitation and synchronization. Manufacturers, distributors, suppliers and vendors seldom share data leading to inaccuracy and misinformation. Data monetization. With immense data available, finding new revenue-generating opportunities becomes significant. Deskilling. Low skill jobs consume productive time impacting strategy and innovation. Dynamic networks. Enterprises fail to scale up their networks to operate efficiently, to drive interactions across the business.

Understanding live enterprise

A living organism survives and thrives on the way it manages itself and interacts with changes in the external world. Similarly, organizations must change in tandem with disruptions in order to survive and succeed. In other words, be a “live enterprise.”

An organization needs to be context-aware and sentient with the ability to sense and respond in real-time to the variations in the business. It isn’t about changing existing infrastructure, people or processes but about reimagining business processes, experiences, and the ecosystem. It is about augmenting existing core capabilities with digital technologies so that it can continuously evolve, learn and innovate.

What are those attributes of a living organism that an organization must adopt to be a live enterprise?

Becoming a live enterprise

Connected

A live enterprise is one that supports flexible operating models and facilitates seamless working between consumers, suppliers, and the organization, enhancing productivity. This also helps create a seamless user experience with an “always available, accessible anywhere” interaction made easy through APIs and enabled by mobile, web and always-connected devices.

A large transportation and logistics company whose vision was to “Uber-ize Freight” wanted to remove intermediaries and provide users the convenience to order directly from mobile devices. We helped create an expanding platform ecosystem that offered services on demand. A driver mobile app was developed for optimal driver engagement, recruitment and freight management. We created a zero-touch freight marketplace that covered everything from quote to load tendering.

Observable

When core enterprise systems are integrated with artificial intelligence, enterprises gain the equivalent of a digital brain that can continually observe, and process data generated from various sources to draw insights in order to keep learning and improving.

We worked with a century old American family-owned business that was facing challenges around tracing its products quickly and accurately in the event of a recall. We built a system that provides a single version of truth across the organization to monitor the shipped products and their destination within minutes (as opposed to several days earlier).

Sentient

Adopt and apply sentient principles to find optimal ways of running processes to reduce latency and distance. Rely on feedback, instant simulation and guided practice to improve efficiency and experience of processes.

We partnered with the R&D team of a global cosmetics firm that introduces 1,500-2,000 new products every year. We helped reduce the product development time by more than 20%. We drove improvements in every phase of the product lifecycle by leveraging insights from lab testing and consumer feedback, creating a bank of assets and building a collaboration platform.

Agile

As processes are re-imagined, by using an interconnected, intelligent and machine-led approach, an organization can respond relevantly to market changes with speed.

We leveraged Design Thinking at a major consumer products company to uncover problems with their demand forecasting; to design/implement a new machine-led solution. We streamlined processes across seven forecasting systems and 23 S&OP processes into one intelligent process. This improved forecast accuracy by 5-8% at SKU/ DC level and reduced average inventory significantly.

Live

Machine learning and automated reasoning help enterprises behave like living organisms by generating intelligent responses as well as proactively inciting actions.

Working with a global sportswear and apparel brand, we delivered a ~180% increase in direct to consumer e-commerce sales over 2.5 years, a 35% repeat buy rate and NPS improvement by 67%. By analyzing 7,000+ genes of every consumer, we enabled individual engagements with every consumer across channels, while establishing new channels. We manage data of their 120+ million consumers across 30 countries, with over 35 million real-time interactions every day.

Evolvable

As an enterprise builds its knowledge graph to capture insights, not just from transactions but also from mapping complex interactions between employees, networks, and devices in the organization, it evolves to find smarter ways of responding to changes that fulfill business goals.

We helped a global foods major become the digital destination for a family’s meal requirement. We built a unified digital hub that drives superior, seamless consumer experience across 300+ global brands. We now have an active community of 18M+ users and 130M+ unique visitors per year – both growing at over 10% every month. The brands have seen an 80% reduction in time-to-market for new D2C business models, and 95% reduction in time to launch new campaigns.

Innovative

Smart adaptive workplaces free the workforce from routine tasks, encouraging them to focus on innovative ideas. A digital infrastructure that supports the integration of digital capabilities into the enterprise architecture facilitates quick delivery of innovative solutions.

In the journey toward becoming a live enterprise, there is no one defined path. Every organization will need to forge its own map according to the industry they belong to, the challenges they face and their own digital maturity. But it is a journey that is inevitable.