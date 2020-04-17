Huawei Atlas: Computing Unlocks Universal AI

Zhang Dixuan and his Huawei team are on a mission to build truly inclusive and pervasive AI. Their goal is to provide affordable, effective, and reliable AI for everyone.

Zhang Dixuan, the head of Huawei's Atlas Data Center Business, and his team couldn’t be happier. They’re on the brink of realizing decades of research to bring about a new era – the intelligent era.

“We aim to deliver the ultimate AI computing power,” says Dixuan. “It's a matter of creating the best or nothing.”

Leaders at the forefront of a new era are capable of creating real change. Dixuan feels lucky to be one of those leaders.

Dixuan has been with Huawei for more than 12 years. He spent the first six years of his career working on data transmission products. He has participated in the R&D of 40G and 100G products for long-distance optical transmission. For the last six years, he has been involved in the R&D of computing products.

“I think I'm lucky,” says Dixuan. “Huawei has given us a new world of opportunities and challenges to explore. We have the chance to overcome technical problems at the highest levels on the way to a new era.”

The essential elements for AI development – computing power, algorithms, and data – are ready. AI has moved out of the realm of theory and is playing an increasingly important role across industries.

Dixuan and his team have been breaking new ground in technology. They’ve patented a method to replace the processors and memory modules of traditional servers online. These key components can now be seamlessly replaced as needed during critical services without disruption.

The growing use of AI across industries is also increasing the demand for computing power.

“There has never been a better time to be working in computing architecture innovation,” says Dixuan. “Projections state AI will make up 84% of data center workloads by 2024.”

Huawei

Making AI a General-Purpose Technology

Huawei has used its Da Vinci architecture to mold Atlas into an AI computing platform for every device, edge, and cloud scenario. Huawei developed Da Vinci as a unified architecture that allows engineers to quickly deploy customized algorithms and applications.

The work doesn’t stop there. Dixuan and his team have developed products with the industry's most powerful AI computing to fully realize the potential of algorithms and to revolutionize industries. AI has drastically shortened disease analysis and streamlined diagnoses in healthcare. It has also transformed the electric power industry with wireless and solar-powered applications for data visualization and intelligent inspection of power lines.

Dixuan and his team are on a mission to build truly inclusive and pervasive AI. Their goal is to provide affordable, effective, and reliable AI for everyone. However, they know they cannot do it alone. Truly inclusive AI requires both the technology of Atlas and an ecosystem of partners.

The Atlas team has collaborated with partners on the best ways to spark an intelligent industry evolution to fully capitalize on the potential of AI. A focal point has been how to fully adapt Huawei Atlas to partner algorithmic models to optimize software and hardware and to fully realize computing and algorithmic power. Future plans include accelerating AI development by supporting AI developers in making accessible architecture and programming for everyone.

Seize the Day

China has recently kicked off a new infrastructure initiative to build an AI framework, 5G networks, and large data centers. This has put Dixuan and his team on a tight schedule.

As a result, they’ve lost no time in ramping up the R&D of Atlas products and accelerating every step of the process. Once hardware engineers receive the PCB, they immediately go to the production line at the factory to expedite mounting the board fully with components. Software engineers simultaneously prepare their own code so they can debug services as soon as possible.

Reports predict the world AI market will exceed $6 trillion by 2025. China's New Generation AI Development Planestimates that China’s core AI industry will exceed CNY1 trillion by 2030 with subsequent growth in related industries exceeding CNY10 trillion.

