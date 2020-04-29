Parsons analytics platform preempts bridge and railway breakdowns

Championing technology solutions isn’t typically high on the priority list for CIOs. But sometimes potentially game-changing products need a nudge when they get stuck on the shaky bridge between IT and the business.

That’s what Parsons CIO Stu Kippelman set out to do in 2019, when he discovered that strong technology solutions built by the $3.8 billion company weren’t getting the “visibility and exposure” they warranted. At issue was the lack of a partnership between IT and the business. To achieve better business outcomes for clients, which include federal defense agencies and critical infrastructure providers, Kippelman became a powerful advocate for the solutions.

It’s a situation that’s playing out in many IT organizations, as 50 percent of organizations will experience increased collaboration between their business and IT teams by 2022, according to Gartner. While most business lines have their own technology resources, it is critical that they work with IT to co-create solutions rather than innovate separately in parallel, according to Gartner analyst Keith Mann. The idea is to work together toward a common goal to implement new technologies effectively across the business.

A Swiss Army knife for asset management

Kippelman recognized early on that “an amazing set of talent exists outside of Parsons’ IT,” particularly after he saw the Parsons Information Management Solution (PAR-IMS), a software platform that analyzes wear and tear of critical infrastructure systems and recommends restorative actions. Kippelman partnered with James Birdsall, a Parsons asset management practice leader, to help raise PAR-IMS profile and make it available across the entire company.