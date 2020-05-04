6 tips for avoiding data analytics disaster

Data analytics can be enormously valuable for companies, providing deep insights into data that might not otherwise be surfaced.

Because of this, data analytics continues to eat up a significant portion of IT budgets. Thirty-seven percent of IT leaders said analytics will drive the most IT investment at their companies this year, the highest single category, according to the 2020 State of the CIO survey.

But there are no guarantees that analytics investments will pay off. In fact, the discipline can be fraught with problems that can temporarily derail these projects or doom them to failure.

Avoiding negative outcomes is within the grasp of any company that wants to exploit analytics — it just requires putting in the necessary preparation and work. Here are some steps that organizations can take to avoid data analytics disasters and disappointments.

Have an overall data management strategy in place