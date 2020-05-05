5G Can Help Unlock Top Line Opportunities for Enterprises

The last 24 months have seen significant hype around 5G. Telecom players and smartphone manufacturers around the globe are declaring their readiness to launch 5G in their respective geographies by announcing their investment plans.

Interestingly, the investments aren’t coming from major American telecommunications service providers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon alone. In late October 2019, China announced the launch of 5G networks from three of its major state-run telecom operators making it the biggest competitor in the 5G space. South Korea’s SK Telecom has ambitious plans to expand 5G roaming to 20 countries by 2020. And as per research by Hadden Telecoms in June 2019, 269 network operators are investing in 5G in 102 countries including 33 commercially launched 5G networks in 20 countries.

Drivers of 5G

Cloud and mobility are perhaps the two most significant drivers of 5G. Consumers and businesses alike are consuming services or products that are increasingly cloud based. People have become more mobile, consuming services on the move. This makes high band width and low latency a fundamental requirement that can be provided by 5G alone.

The Transformational Potential of 5G

5G and its attributes have incredible transformational potential. One is low latency, which enables ultra-reliable connectivity enabling real-time experiences. Second is the ability for massive machine type communication via smart connected devices. Next is increased bandwidth, which enables streaming of large volumes of digital content. Its service-based, cloud-native architecture is another huge driver for innovation. All these features can drive a plethora of use cases that have the ability to generate top-line growth.

In retail, for instance, enhanced bandwidth and low latency can provide an ultra-superior experience to customers trying out a new outfit in a changing room at a store. With a digital mirror, a 5G network can support a combination of augmented reality and virtual reality-based solution to allow customers to visualize the new outfit in combination with different accessories – whether shoes or jewelry. A similar level of interactivity can also be imagined through a mobile app that allows virtual trial of outfits. This isn’t all, with 5G one can develop highly evolved inventory mapping, in-store surveillance and fleet management in retail.

5G technology has the potential to drive innovation across industries such as:

Digital oil fields, analytics driven optimization of oil well location, field operations, remote transmission tower monitoring, improved security.

Banking and Insurance . Connected smart branch offices, connected ATM machines, ATMs anywhere, security – facial recognition, remote guidance with AR/VR.

. Connected smart branch offices, connected ATM machines, ATMs anywhere, security – facial recognition, remote guidance with AR/VR. Automotive . Connected vehicles, assisted/auto driving, traffic management, live streaming, pay as you drive – insurance, vehicle maintenance, on-board entertainment.

. Connected vehicles, assisted/auto driving, traffic management, live streaming, pay as you drive – insurance, vehicle maintenance, on-board entertainment. Manufacturing . Logical factory automation in manufacturing process, remote maintenance with AR/VR, edge computing, assembly line maintenance, remote surveillance, drones, video analytics, real-time production inspection

. Logical factory automation in manufacturing process, remote maintenance with AR/VR, edge computing, assembly line maintenance, remote surveillance, drones, video analytics, real-time production inspection Healthcare. Remote medical assistance, control of medical equipment, assist remote surgeries, borderless medical guidance, patient remote care services, patient monitoring.

State of 5G and Road Ahead

In an effort to understand the current state of adoption of 5G and to identify current and future initiatives, Infosys recently commissioned a research report covering 850 industry practitioners and leaders. The objective was to identify the future outlook on 5G adoption and address challenges in their 5G digital transformation journey.

The study found that enterprises are at different stages of the spectrum when it comes to 5G adoption. While about 30 percent of enterprises are still evaluating business propositions, 70 percent are already working on identified use cases.

57 percent respondents from telecom companies are exploring use cases that can help them disrupt the market. Complementing this is the fact that 51 percent of respondents from the non-telecom sector firms are looking for use cases that would bring in quick returns on their investment. The 5G network service provider adoption curve shows that while 29 percent of them are focusing on prototyping, 22 percent of them are exploring service possibilities.

At the same time, there are a few challenges and barriers to adoption. Data security is certainly a key consideration as cited by 59 percent of survey respondents. Also, 57 percent of respondents acknowledged the challenge of finding the right talent with knowledge of 5G technology. The respondents also cited deployment and operational challenges as huge barriers, along with ecosystem and investment issues.

Given that 5G adoption requires the right network, spectrum, equipment and 5G enabled services, it needs investments from across the ecosystem. Survey respondents said they view network service providers, system integrators and standards bodies as important players in enabling the 5G evolution. System integrators will play a crucial role in advancing the 5G adoption journey since they are present across the value chain.

So, while there is little doubt about the potential of 5G in transforming enterprises and driving top line growth, the industry eco-system – from the technology to the service providers to the system integrators – needs to evolve in tandem.