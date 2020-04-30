Audio

Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Nicholas Colisto, CIO, Avery Dennison

Nicholas Colisto, CIO at Avery Dennison, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. Listen as they discuss crisis management during the COVID-19 outbreak, the business impact of the pandemic and managing the digital customer experience.

