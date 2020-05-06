Introducing the IDG TECH (talk) Community

At IDG, we work hard to bring you a range of premier content and websites and strive to stay in touch with the changing needs of our audience. As we’ve learned over the past several months, staying connected seems more important than ever.

We proudly announce the launch of the IDG TECH(talk) Community, an exclusive online community brought to you by IDG (publisher of CIO, CSO, Computerworld, InfoWorld, Network World and other technology sites).

The community has been in the works for several months, and we feel it’s more important than ever to launch it now, as we all adjust to a new reality. The IDG TECH(talk) Community is a safe and trusted environment to share stories, best practices and conversations and network with peers and industry thought leaders. Let’s inspire each other through this challenging time.

IDG TECH(talk) Community members, will receive weekly emails inviting them to participate in real-time live chat sessions, polls, surveys and discussion boards. You’ll have an opportunity to see the latest thought leadership from the IDG editorial brands that you know and trust, including CIO, CSO, Computerworld, InfoWorld and Network World.

Click here to qualify to join.

We are excited to share exclusive insider information and to enable you to interact with some of IDG’s research, editorial, and other industry experts. Along the way, we’d also like to learn a little bit more about you, your unique interests and how we can enhance your role as an IT decision maker.

As a member of this community, you’ll help us provide your peers with the relevant real-world insights they need to put technology to work in their professional and personal lives. It is our hope that you will drop in and see us at least once a week. Your feedback is very important and will help shape future offerings. In return, we will regularly share with you how your feedback is being used to inform IDG’s content, events, services, and ideas. You can also earn rewards along the way!

How do I join?

Tell us a bit about you and what interests you in a short survey, and see if you qualify to become a member of the IDG TECH(talk) Community. It should take about 3-4 minutes to complete.

Why Join?

As a member of the IDG TECH(talk) Community you’ll be invited to share your views on developments in the tech world through participation in live chat sessions, polls, surveys and discussion boards.

As a thank you for your time, you can earn points to access exclusive research, earn cash, and make donations to charities. In addition, you’ll receive exclusive insider information and opportunities to interact with some of IDG’s research, editorial, and other industry experts.

For more information about being a member of the Community, please visit WHAT IS IDG (TECH)talk? and/or send us an email at moderator@idgtechtalk.com.