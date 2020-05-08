How COVID-19 is changing the IT hiring process

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed how companies do business almost overnight, forcing a shift at most organizations to across-all-ranks remote and virtual work. But what hasn’t changed as substantially is the need to attract, recruit and hire top IT talent.

The pandemic’s full impact on IT hiring remains to be seen, but unemployment for IT occupations remains low, at 2.4 percent in March, and many companies continue to hire despite shutdown offices, as IT leaders tweak their hiring processes to overcome issues brought about by this unprecedented situation.

Sheryl Haislet, CIO at Vertiv, is one such IT leader rethinking hiring in the COVID-19 era. She’s still hiring IT support roles for critical customers, in addition to sales roles.

“The whole process changes, obviously,” she says. “You don’t meet people for lunch or dinner. We’ve moved to using video conferencing, like Zoom, for interviews.” Haislet also says she is using online screening tools to test technical acumen and to screen for leadership skills, personality insights and other soft skills.

The rise of the video interview