5 tips for leading IT from home

More people are working remotely than ever before as a result of worldwide shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This puts executive leaders in the awkward position of leading from home. Traditionally, leadership involves face-to-face meetings, getting one-on-one time with other executives and having a physical presence across the organization that helps build trust with the organization’s employees.

With meetings and daily work moving online as employees settle in to working from home, how can IT executives maintain a strong leadership presence in a newly remote organization?

Keep on top of tech, security, and support

The first step to fostering organizational trust in your ability to lead IT from home is to ensure IT operations and support run smoothly and securely. And that means making sure every department has access to what they need in order to work remotely.

For most organizations, there’s a good chance some departments will be “more technically savvy than others,” says Michael Coakley, CIO of White Plains, NY. It’s important to communicate with department heads one-on-one or in video meetings to figure out which departments need more help getting employees set up for remote work.