IT’s 10 biggest challenges amid COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has created challenges in virtually every aspect of business, in ways few people could have imagined just a few short months ago.

IT is certainly no exception, with CIOs and other technology leaders working overtime to cope with the disruptions, support the business, and continue to steer transformations into uncertain futures.

Here are some of the biggest challenges IT has had to address during the crisis.

Shifting business processes

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizations across nearly every industry to alter how they deliver products and services. The entire education sector, for example, has had to close facilities and move to a distance learning model. This has had multiple repercussions for IT.