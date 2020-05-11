Audio

Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Michael Smith, VP & CIO, American Academy of Family Physicians

Michael Smith, VP & CIO at American Academy of Family Physicians, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. Listen as they discuss the post-COVID-19 business pivot and how tech is enabling the medical practices of family doctors.

Maryfran Johnson is the host of CIO.com’s CIO Leadership Live video show and former Editor in Chief of CIO magazine and Events. Contact her at maryfran@mfj.media.

