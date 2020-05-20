Adobe Wins Plaudits from Two Prestigious Analyst Firms

As businesses ramp up their digital transformation, they often rely on third-party analyst firms for unbiased perspectives on key solutions. Two of the most respected analytical overviews in the world of technology are the Gartner Magic Quadrant and the Forrester Wave. Adobe was recently recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for 2020 multichannel marketing hubs and positioned as a Leader for both B2C and B2B commerce suites in the Q2 2020 Forrester Wave reports. This is the first year that Adobe was positioned highest overall for ability to execute and furthest overall for completeness of vision in the Magic Quadrant for multichannel marketing hubs, and the first year that Adobe has been named a Leader for both the B2C and B2B Commerce Suites from Forrester.

These analyses are comprehensive and consider many different offerings. For example, 19 products were evaluated in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, and 13 B2B and 10 B2C vendors in the Forrester analyses. Each of these are done using objective input and review, and vendor results often change from report to report.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant report takes a holistic approach to multichannel marketing platforms. Gartner defines the multichannel marketing hub as a technology that orchestrates a company’s communications, including promotional offers, with customer segments across multiple channels. These include websites, mobile, social, direct mail, call centers, digital advertising, and email. The comprehensive nature of Adobe Campaign, powered by real-time customer insights from Adobe Experience Platform, is a key reason it is so highly rated.

“Consumers dictate when, where, and how they want to engage with a brand, and they expect each interaction to feel relevant and compelling,” said Sunil Menon, senior director of product marketing for Adobe Experience Cloud.

The Forrester Wave analyses looked specifically at commerce suites, which aligns with Adobe’s Magento Commerce platform. The various solutions were evaluated on their Strategy, Current Offering, and Market Presence. Regarding Adobe’s high-ranking, Forrester notes that: “Adobe is best for brand-centric companies with rapidly evolving business models that differentiate on experience. Magento Commerce is a Leader due to its flexibility and interoperability, thus making it the ideal solution for running both B2B and B2C storefronts.”

Magento Commerce also received the highest score possible for its “above-par, large, loyal, and highly capable ecosystem of partners and agencies that accelerate the commerce platform’s development velocity.”

Adobe also received top ranks for its “headless” mobile-first approach with such features as PWA Studio, AI-driven personalization, A/B and multivariate testing, subscription building, and order management.

Adobe’s commitment to delivering best-in-class products and services that improve the customer experience and customer journey is reinforced by these important third-party evaluations. For brands that want to deliver a customer experience that is demonstrably better, Adobe has the integrated and comprehensive solutions that will deliver it.

If you want to read the full drafts of these analyses to get all of the details, you can find the Forrester Wave report here and the Gartner Magic Quadrant here.