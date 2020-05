Over the past few months, the pandemic has had a significant impact on travel, the economies of countries around the world, and has even affected our personal freedoms. One of the symptoms of COVID-19 is fever, which can be detected using thermal cameras. While these systems have been available for some time, they have emerged as one way to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect those in a multitude of business, healthcare, manufacturing plants and utilities. In this episode , our host discusses these solutions and how to use them with Bill Evans, Director of IoT and AI at Logicalis.