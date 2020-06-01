6 ways to recession-proof your IT career

Tech leaders are known for planning ahead, and many foresaw a recession looming well before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The same forward-thinking approach that’s served tech companies as they’ve transitioned to remote work can also be applied to your career. Tech leaders say you should start thinking now about how to stay ahead of the curve.

There are steps you can take to protect and advance your career in difficult economic times, including developing new skills and changing old habits. Progressive companies invest in their infrastructure in a downturn, and you can do the same by making good use of your time and seeking new opportunities.

Here are tech leaders’ top tips for navigating downward turns in the economic outlook ahead.

Be proactive

Now is the time to make yourself visible and build relationships — before you need them, says Tommy Weir, a CEO consultant, whose firm Enaible uses AI to offer leaders advice on team productivity.