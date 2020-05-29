10 steps to becoming a horrible IT boss

It’s legendary: A CIO promotes his best developer or IT pro into a management role, losing an excellent tech worker and gaining a bad manager.

The art of management isn’t so much about assembling a dream team, helping others be successful, or solving technical problems. It’s about aligning everything you do in service of the business — the business of yourself.

If you’re new to IT management, here’s an infallible guide to breaking bad — all the way to the top.

Step 1: Enjoy your newfound authority

Life is too short to do anything else.