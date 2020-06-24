June/July 2020: Building a better experience

Welcome to the June/July digital issue of CIO.

Delivering an exceptional customer experience has never been more important. For many organizations today, meeting customers’ digital needs means business survival. In this month’s cover story, IT leaders share their best advice for creating a frictionless customer experience.

Contents

GROW

Reaping revenue from data

Monetizing high-value data is a matter of vision, leadership and follow-through.

LEAD

6 business concepts IT leaders should master

CIOs who talk tech must also master critical business lingo when speaking to their C-suite peers. Here are some essential terms to learn.

COVER STORY

Building a better experience

The processes, people and technologies that go into fostering customer-centric IT.

VIDEO

CIO Leadership Live

Nicholas Colisto, CIO at Avery Dennison, joins host Maryfran Johnson to discuss crisis management during the COVID-19 outbreak, the business impact of the pandemic and managing the digital customer experience.

RUN

Telltale signs of IT dysfunction — and how to fix it

Transformational success can be derailed by a dysfunctional IT culture, the roots of which often can be traced to silos, org structures and little desire or incentive to collaborate.

