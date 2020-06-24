June/July 2020: Building a better experience

Welcome to the June/July digital issue of CIO.
Delivering an exceptional customer experience has never been more important. For many organizations today, meeting customers’ digital needs means business survival. In this month’s cover story, IT leaders share their best advice for creating a frictionless customer experience.
[ Register now to download this issue ]
Contents
GROW
Reaping revenue from data
Monetizing high-value data is a matter of vision, leadership and follow-through.
LEAD
6 business concepts IT leaders should master
CIOs who talk tech must also master critical business lingo when speaking to their C-suite peers. Here are some essential terms to learn.
COVER STORY
Building a better experience
The processes, people and technologies that go into fostering customer-centric IT.
VIDEO
CIO Leadership Live
Nicholas Colisto, CIO at Avery Dennison, joins host Maryfran Johnson to discuss crisis management during the COVID-19 outbreak, the business impact of the pandemic and managing the digital customer experience.
RUN
Telltale signs of IT dysfunction — and how to fix it
Transformational success can be derailed by a dysfunctional IT culture, the roots of which often can be traced to silos, org structures and little desire or incentive to collaborate.
[ Register now to download this issue ]
Next read this:
- Top 9 challenges IT leaders will face in 2020
- Top 5 strategic priorities for CIOs in 2020
- 7 'crackpot' technologies that might transform IT
- 8 technologies that will disrupt business in 2020
- 7 questions CIOs should ask before taking a new job
- 7 ways to position IT for success in 2020
- The 9 new rules of IT leadership
- 20 ways to kill your IT career (without knowing it)
- IT manager’s survival guide: 11 ways to thrive in the years ahead
- CIO resumes: 6 best practices and 4 strong examples
- 4 KPIs IT should ditch (and what to measure instead)