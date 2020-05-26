Audio

Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Anupam Khare, CIO at Oshkosh Corp.

Podcast

Anupam Khare, CIO at Oshkosh Corp., joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. Listen now as they discuss service desk innovations, creating business trust and the work involved in developing a people-first culture.

Maryfran Johnson is the host of CIO.com’s CIO Leadership Live video show and former Editor in Chief of CIO magazine and Events. Contact her at maryfran@mfj.media.

