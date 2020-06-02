Store Your Data Smartly amid Digital Transformation

As enterprises of all sizes are going on the journey of digital transformation, this unstoppable journey has already led to an explosion of data, especially with the technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence and cloud complicating matters. Hence, there is a desperate needs for robust and sustainable storage. Storage is one of the key pillars to make such paradigm shift work smoothly, and quality systems enable firms to support more innovative applications in HD video streaming, weather forecasts, autonomous driving, genome sequencing, and many more next-generation initiatives.

Enterprises are still relying on their traditional storage systems, which cannot cope with the rapid development of services such as videos of ultra-high definitions, virtual or augmented reality. The data processing volume, meanwhile, can easily blow systems of billing, CRM and O&M out of the ceiling. The old-generation systems are usually difficult to manage, with rather limited potential of monetization.

Indeed, insufficient storage, data silos, and poor utilization are the major issues hampering digital transformation in many companies, which have yet to effective use or store the massive volumes of data. That’s why enterprises are always looking for reliable and scalable storage solutions to allow the maximum flexibility in handling the massive amount of data, driving this market to grow tremendously. A latest report by Verified Market Research has suggested that the global next generation data storage market is projected to reach US$223.04 billion by 2025, representing a CAGR of 16.5% between 2018 and 2025.

In fact, Huawei recognized the changes about a decade ago when the company first introduced its first generation of file storage in 2009. Its signature OceanStor series has become one of the top-notch storage solutions throughout these years, serving some 12,000 customers across over 150 countries. The rapid development is also reflected financially, as Huawei has logged a CAGR of 39% in storage revenue between 2012 and 2019, with the growth of all-flash and mass storages exceeding 50% last year.

Even for today, just 2% of global data is properly stored, and only 10% of the data is being mined for further value. Recently, Huawei has launched its latest OceanStor Pacific Series, setting a new benchmark for mass data storage. This cutting-edge mass storage system is particularly created for enterprises to cope with the challenges of massive data. Its future-proof design makes it the perfect choice while handling big data, AI, and video services in this intelligent era.

“With the OceanStor Pacific Series, we will work with our industry partners to establish a solid foundation for data infrastructure and accelerate customers' digital journey," said Peter Zhou, President of the Data Storage and Intelligent Vision Product Line, while announcing the launch of the brand-new storage series. “We aim to make this series a trusted choice for mass data by fully utilizing years of know-how in software and hardware, and making groundbreaking innovations in efficiency, cost, and reliability.”

Huawei develops the new storages solutions based on three strategic principles, as Shang Haifeng, President of the Huawei Mass Storage, explained during the launch of the solution. First, it is based on the company’s leading technologies: “We build a series of dedicated hardware and leverages software innovations such as multi-protocol interworking, efficient reduction algorithms, and multi-level reliability to meet scenario-specific needs.”

This is highlighted by the industry’s first set-up which supports support 4-in-1 storage protocols and multi-protocol interworking. This allows a single storage system streamlines data processing across different R&D phases of autonomous driving. No data migration is necessary across multiple storage systems. With such operational mechanism, service processing efficiency is boosted by 25%, while space waste is cut by 20%.

Another strategy is established upon business innovation. The tech giant leverages industry-leading data redundancy protection and reduction technologies to be the first industry player to ever promote the business model for available capacity. This model lets users understand what exactly they are getting from the start, making it easier to lower procurement costs, as well as usage threshold of mass storage.

With its high density and large capacity, OceanStor Pacific supports 120 3.5-inch disks in just a 5 U space, with a density 2.67 times higher than industry average. The raw capacity per system can be boosted up to 2.4 petabytes, and as high as 93% of storage utilization. The series works with decoupled storage-compute big data solution to reduce footprint by 62.5% and total ownership cost (TCO) by more than 30%.

Huawei’s industry expertise also plays an important role. Driven by industry-specific requirements, it constantly accelerates the digital transformation of enterprises and unleashes data power with its innovative solutions. The series uses cross-cluster active-active and three-site multi-active DR mechanisms for cross-region DR and round-the-clock online services of banking images, online videos, and other production services.

As data management is becoming more important, a trusted storage system is crucial for many enterprises. Huawei OceanStor storage is a top choice for companies of all sizes looking to store and process their service data with ease.

