Choosing a Cloud Platform to Transform Service Experience

Addressing high volumes of user and customer requests in the service management space is an integral part of the business for most organizations. Managing these requests with speed and efficiency combined with the right information and action becomes a priority in enhancing the overall customer experience. Unfortunately, most of the time, employees managing these calls fail to provide satisfactory assistance because they do not have access to the required information and even if they do, they need to connect to multiple systems and connect the dots. This situation impacts resolution time and the user/customer experience.

In several cases, supplementing the CRM team’s efforts with a seamlessly integrated bot that provides users/customers with a self-service option can reduce tickets and significantly improve experience. Similarly, employees increasingly seek the freedom to create, update, track and, approve tickets from their mobile devices since this provides them with flexibility while improving productivity. The bottom line is - user/customer experience is frequently impacted by the tools and technologies employees have at their disposal.

To facilitate smooth service management, it is essential to first empower employees with workflows that are always accessible and enable them to work with other existing systems and processes. Modernizing service management processes and technology solutions with a cloud-based service management platform like ServiceNow helps streamline enterprise workflows and enables a cohesive digital model. The overall goal is to enable technology to play the role of a strategic driver.

Enterprises must look at the following considerations while modernizing their service management landscape:

Business-centricity: Any technology initiative needs to be evaluated based on how best it supports the overall business objectives. Therefore, it isn’t just about buying and implementing software, but it is also about how well it supports processes that best manage the key business and IT functions to collaborate seamlessly with each other. One needs to look beyond and ask the right questions. Is it facilitating better customer service? Is it improving employee productivity? Does it have the required security and governance?

Employee Experience: Since employee experience is a key priority, the platform must be designed with end users in mind. Existing legacy platforms have basic user interfaces but cumbersome processes such as filling out complicated forms. To improve this, the focus must be on transforming and simplifying internal processes for the end-users and delivering personalized and targeted services for each user using persona based solution.

Empowering Internal IT Teams: Tools and processes must be put in place to make it easier for internal IT teams to respond to requests from internal users. This means enabling easier L1 and L2 support and reducing turnaround time on tickets. With automation and standard response templates, issue resolution becomes smoother, faster and the team’s productivity improves considerably.

Integration of Solutions: Organizations typically grapple with a myriad footprint of multiple solutions and products that are pitched together over the years, thereby preventing an integrated experience for users. So, addressing the integration of solutions is important.

Here are some best practices for enterprises who have embarked on a journey to transform their service experience by transitioning from legacy ITSM platforms to a cloud-based service management platform:

Importance of Agile: The use of Agile processes helps deliver early successes with incremental value delivered over the course of the implementation. This is crucial in order to win internal support and get buy-in from teams and business heads.

Back-to-Basics Approach: Rather than working with existing processes and trying to fit them into a new framework, it is more efficient to design new processes from scratch. Given that most organizations tend to customize several processes during the course of their operations, it becomes difficult to convince engineers and SMEs to completely rethink set processes. However, this approach can not only help save costs but also enable smoother processes.

Parallel Consultation: In most cases, we find that some parts of the implementation are more complex than others and require considerable involvement from experts. Doing things in parallel can prove to be helpful since it allows for progress to be made despite complexities and roadblocks.

Customer-first Approach: Processes often change and become unnecessarily complex after additions based on the evolution of the technology. Therefore, it is important to optimize the processes completely by looking at them purely from the ‘customer’ lens. This can help simplify engagement to a large extent for customers.

Cloud-based Solution: A cloud-based platform can help enterprises consolidate and integrate several service management tools across the various business (HR, Finance, CSM, Security Operations) and IT functions (ITSM / ITOM / ITAM) to transform the way services are delivered and thereby accelerate their overall digital transformation. A SaaS-based solution allows organizations to avoid investing in infrastructure while improving productivity and saving on costs.

When we followed the above approach with one of our clients, a large insurance service provider, we found that they were able to significantly reduce the number of calls to the contact center, thus reducing waiting time. This enabled the IT team to resolve issues faster and deliver an enhanced employee experience. Most importantly, the company is considering this initiative as something beyond the deployment of an IT platform as this can also serve as a business and enterprise platform to help the organization add new offerings.

CIOs, CTOs, and business leaders are realizing that modernizing service management isn’t limited to improving the IT helpdesk, but it is about delivering services across departments from HR, legal, facilities, sourcing, and administration that are efficient and effective which is fundamental to any digitally mature organization. It is about providing digital services that are user-friendly, address the biggest pain points of people, simplify workflows, and, most importantly, reduce the TCO for the business. Hence, enterprises are transitioning to a cloud-led service management platform to deliver the right solution or information at the right time to employees and customers so they can efficiently perform their tasks without any hindrances. Transforming service management to elevate service experience has a new meaning and is made possible by choosing the right cloud platform.

Anant R. Adya, Senior Vice President, Cloud, Infrastructure and Security (CIS) services, Infosys

Anant is responsible for growth of the CIS service line in the Americas and Asia Pacific regions for Infosys. In his 25 years of professional experience, he has worked closely with many global clients to help define and build their cloud and infrastructure strategies and run end-to-end IT operations. Currently, he works with customers and the industry sales/engagement teams on the digital transformation journey. He defines digital transformation as helping customers to determine the location of workloads, leveraging new age development tools for cloud apps, enabling DevOps and most importantly keeping the environment secure and enhancing customer experience.