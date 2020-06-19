4 secrets of successful EPMOs

Poor project performance is a bane to enterprises. Not only do projects that miss targets challenge an organization’s ability to remain competitive, they are a drain on resources, as The Project Management Institute’s 2020 Pulse of the Profession report shows that 11 percent of investment is wasted due to poor project performance.

As organizations strive to hit their targets during uncertain times, and with resources likely to remain limited for the foreseeable future, they should consider the value of deploying an enterprise project management office (EPMO) tuned to perform at the top of its game.

An EPMO differs from a traditional PMO in that it operates at a strategic level in collaboration with executives to ensure that projects and portfolio activities are conducted to the benefit of the overall business. Many organizations have transitioned from the traditional PMO structure to an EPMO and some newer organizations have begun by establishing an EPMO right out of the gate. EMPOs offer real benefits , including higher rates of project, program, portfolio, and strategic goal execution.

Building an efficient and effective EPMO takes a significant amount of time, effort, and coordination. Successful EMPOs focus on the following four key areas to achieve success.

Culture and talent management