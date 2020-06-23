3 steps to developing a risk response advisory system

If your business continuity and disaster recovery plan, or any approach for that matter, is serving you well in times of COVID-19, you can stop reading now. However, if the crisis has made you look for other solutions and approaches simply to survive, let alone thrive, please read on.

The fundamental issue with most recovery plans is that they are designed for short-lived outages. You’re relying on these plans to get business back up and running and to recover. It’s a way to restore business as usual from a temporary outage or disruption in service.

But what if we’re not trying to get back to business as usual? What if continuous change and disruption is the new normal?

This requires completely different thinking and a radical change in mindset.

In this world of continuous disruption, what’s required is enterprise adaptability — not just for a one-time change, but continuously based on rapidly changing external conditions.

Here are three recommendations for starting on this new journey.