Global Expansion Strategies Built on Healthy Ecosystem

Cloud computing is inevitably booming. The changes in the landscape of technological innovation have promoted this wonderful technology to become an important pillar, along with Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and the likes supporting the unstoppable digital transformation.

Such operating model that outsources computing services and programmes over to the internet, remotely accessing databases and reverting timely with precise results was unthinkable just a few years ago. Not merely as some distributed scheme to better utilise resources, many companies now consider running cloud-based operations as a cornerstone for their international business expansion plans – there is basically no boundary in the world of the Internet.

For that, Huawei has long been devoted in building an ecosystem which include partners of different streams, academia, industry experts to find out the best way in employing such amazing technology, which seeking innovative way for its expansion.

Increasing Internet Usage Paves Ways for Easier Global Access

This is backed by the rapid increase of Internet usage worldwide, as Mark Chen, Director of the International Business Department at HUAWEI CLOUD believes. The number of Internet users reached 480 million in Southeast Asia, 380 million in the Middle East and North Africa, and 450 million in Latin America. As the number continues to growth, there is still vast market space to be explored. Having a common goal with Internet partners, HUAWEI CLOUD is leveraging its technical edges, advantageous markets, and support programmes to provide strong support for Internet companies that want to go global.

This is definitely the benefit that Internet companies can take, as they have been more exposed to such atmosphere and found it much easier to adopt the migration or expansion on cloud environment. HUAWEI CLOUD is also playing an anchoring role in helping these enterprises to reach out.

SHAREit, for instance, is enjoying global success. The one-stop content distribution platform is gaining popularity worldwide, with a total of 1.8 billion users – 600 million in India and Indonesia – across the globe. In Google Play, the app has been downloaded for more than 1 billion times, backing up a 650-million-strong monthly active user-base.

Henry Yu, Data R&D Director of SHAREit, attributes the success to HUAWEI CLOUD and its high-performance infrastructure. The big data and AI-powered intelligent recommendation services also allow the Internet firm to deliver a personalised experience to its users.

Robust Cloud Services Open Global Opportunities

Gaming firm NetEase also reaches out faster on the international stage, thanks to the robust cloud services Huawei provides. Like the services of SHAREit, the NetEase-produced online game Conqueror's Blade is running on HUAWEI CLOUD nodes outside China. Such cloud service nodes are also deployed in Latin America to provide networks coverage there.

Indeed, the services provided by HUAWEI CLOUD span around the world. HUAWEI CLOUD has deployed more than 2,500 CDN nodes and more than 100 POP nodes deployed across 45 availability zones in 23 regions, including China, Southeast Asia, Russia, and West Europe.

While these are just some of the many successful stories, Huawei looks to provide partners with even more assistance both financially and technically under the HMS Ecosystem Support Programme. Incentives include for development and testing coupons plus the cloud resources and migration tools.

Huawei

Brilliant Plan to Turns Brilliant Ideas into Reality

Another ecosystem involves a host of Asia Pacific Internet-Telco partners. This is right where Brilliant Plan can do the magic. This plan aims to accelerate the creation of an alliance between Internet companies and global telecom operators by leveraging Huawei's global presence.

Zhang Jing, Director of Carrier Business and Network Consultancy Department at Huawei Asia Pacific, expects this scheme to make it easier for Internet companies to develop partnerships with top telecom operators around the world, expanding business globally and accelerating user acquisition.

White Paper Details Changes and Chances

Within the ever-changing landscape of the international market lie tremendous opportunities, as suggested in the 2020 Go Global White Paper for Internet Companies. The document details how the Asia Pacific markets, Southeast Asia in particular, will evolve, with the highlights of technologies applied by Huawei and ecosystem partners plus their experience.

As Feng Qiyou, VP of HUAWEI CLOUD China Region, describes, the tech giant will provide developers with "2+4" capabilities, referring to One global cloud + One global network + Four ecosystems: the HUAWEI CLOUD HMS ecosystem, the HUAWEI CLOUD developer ecosystem, the Internet-Telco partner ecosystem, and the HUAWEI CLOUD local services ecosystem.

Despite a more open access to the Internet which facilitates an increasingly easier set-up for global expansion, Xu Zhidong, Compliance VP of Huawei Asia Pacific, raises the compliance issues enterprises may be hit with. He recommends Internet companies to comply with international organization conventions and standards, EU and U.S. laws, and customer and supplier management regulations in addition to local laws and regulations.

More strategic details were actually discussed in the HUAWEI CLOUD Asia Pacific Internet Industry Summit Online, which was held by the tech giant and BelugaGlobal earlier in June. Themed "Go Cloud, Go Global", the summit talked about how enterprises can go global in a new era, along with discussions of the resources and technologies used, as well as introduction of a new ecosystem. With healthy development of these strategies, Huawei is dedicated to building a fully connected, intelligent world.

For more information about the online summit, visit https://activity.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/go_global_Summit/index.html.