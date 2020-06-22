The HCI Experience for Every Workload? Now It’s Possible

Overwhelmed with the ever-growing complexity of datacenters in the last decade, IT organizations turned to a more efficient, all-in-one, hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) model and were quickly won over by HCI’s simplicity and ease-of-use. After all, when an entire IT stack of multiple infrastructure components is combined into a software-defined platform on which you can accomplish complex tasks in minutes instead of hours, it leaves an impression.

In many respects, the HCI experience — easy deployments, streamlined management, and simple scale — became the template for how all IT infrastructure should operate. But that model had not carried over to the traditional infrastructure that still supported mission-critical applications. Although three-tier architectures could deliver high storage I/O performance, six-nines availability, and the resource efficiency of independent scale, those infrastructures remained complex and difficult to manage.

For evangelists of HCI, the conclusion was inescapable: to deliver these benefits to every workload, a new architecture was needed — one that enabled the HCI experience, but which offered the independent scale, performance, availability, and efficiency of a three-tier infrastructure.

A brand-new architecture

HPE already offers an AI-driven, hyper-efficient HCI platform, HPE SimpliVity, that’s ideal for general-purpose, edge, and distributed enterprise use cases. Last year, HPE also took up the task of reimagining three-tier infrastructure from a hyperconverged perspective. That led to an industry first: HPE Nimble Storage dHCI, a disaggregated hyperconverged platform, powered by AI, that provides the flexibility of a three-tier infrastructure with the simplicity of HCI. It’s all part of an intelligent data platform that extends the hyperconverged experience to workloads with unpredictable growth and performance requirements. This means VM administrators can accelerate time-to-market on a platform that flexibly scales, while IT administrators can independently scale compute, networking, and storage entirely through VMware vCenter.

To better understand how this new architecture can be a game-changer in the context of an intelligent data strategy, let’s look at two customers who wanted to modernize their datacenters but didn’t want to give up the performance, resiliency, and independent scale of their three-tier infrastructure.

The power of disaggregated HCI in action

Let’s start with the recent experience of an international airport. Their IT organization needed help managing expanding growth in the context of a complex and aging infrastructure. The team knew they had to modernize IT: they had a five-year plan to address growth challenges but concluded that their existing infrastructure couldn’t keep up. In particular, IT management had to be performed manually, consuming valuable time and keeping admins from focusing on innovating for the future.

Facing an impasse with their existing infrastructure, the team sought a way to consolidate silos and improve management without losing the performance, data efficiency, and flexible scale of their existing three-tier deployment. In addition, the IT organization wanted to move away from specialists and find a simple solution that could be automated and handled by generalists.

In turning to HPE Nimble Storage dHCI, the airport’s IT team substantially consolidated their infrastructure. They can now manage all of their servers and storage through VMware vCenter, without the need for extra software, and also add storage or servers independently, in minutes, so there are no wasted resources. Moreover, the AI-driven predictive analytics of HPE InfoSight now provide full visibility across their infrastructure, with proactive recommendations that help them not just automate tasks and workloads but predict and prevent disruptions. The constant firefighting has ended, and IT is free to focus on driving value for the business.

Capturing the cloud experience without the cost

Here’s another powerful example. With a changing business model that suddenly included employees working from home, an insurance company had to find a new solution to support unpredictable workloads. The company was using AWS to handle their virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) through the public cloud, but increasing monthly expenses drove the IT team to look for more sustainable alternatives. IT wanted an on-premises solution that allowed them to retain the cloud experience without sacrificing new innovation and future growth.

Disaggregated HCI delivered immediate benefits. IT can now provide a superior VDI solution for their 380+ virtual desktop users and 400+ sales reps working remotely. Although they left AWS, the organization will be able to leverage the benefits of hybrid cloud via HPE Cloud Volumes, which is deeply integrated with HPE Nimble Storage dHCI and the public cloud. Even better, the organization reduced operating costs by 50%, improved performance 2X for their VDI workloads, and achieved 50% faster application provisioning.

Accelerate your transformation

In a time of rapidly accelerating digitalization, customers have a broader array of choices based on workload demands. In the HCI space, HPE has redefined the hyperconverged experience for customers around the world. Get the results of hands-on evaluation and testing of HPE Nimble Storage disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure (dHCI) in this technical validation report.

About Patrick Osborne



Patrick Osborne is the Vice President & GM of the Hyperconverged Infrastructure team in HPE Storage & Big Data group. In this role, Patrick is responsible for the technology strategy, development, and product management for the HPE SimpliVity Hyperconverged platform and deploying hybrid cloud solutions across the Intelligent Data Platform. Patrick joined HPE in 2009 via the IBRIX acquisition and has held VP of Product and GM positions for Secondary Storage, Big Data & Analytics and Scale-out Data Platforms.