Huawei Cloud Paves Way for Global Opportunities

Cloud computing is booming. The changes in the technology landscape have allowed it to flourish and become a key part of corporate IT strategy alongside some of its more high-profile technology cousins such as AI and IoT.

The ability to connect to a wide range of data sources across the internet in a fraction of a second was unthinkable even just a few years ago. And the technology is now so well embedded that cloud-based operations are a cornerstone for tens of thousands of companies across the world, fuelling their growth and expansion.

Huawei is playing its part in the growth of cloud computing, building an ecosystem to include partners of different types to examine innovative ways to deploy cloud.

Increasing Internet Usage Leads to Easier Global Access

The growth of cloud is driven by the rapid increase in Internet usage worldwide, as Mark Chen, Director of the International Business Department at Huawei Cloud believes. The number of Internet users is in excess of 480 million in Southeast Asia, 380 million in the Middle East and North Africa, and 450 million in Latin America. Despite these numbers, there are still vast opportunities to be explored. Huawei Cloud is leveraging its technical edge, know-how, and partner programs to provide support for Internet companies that want to take advantage of the opportunity.

SHAREit, for instance, is enjoying global success. This one-stop content distribution platform is gaining popularity worldwide, with a total of 1.8 billion users – 600 million in India and Indonesia – across the globe. In Google Play, the app has been downloaded more than 1 billion times, backing up a 650-million-strong monthly active user base.

Henry Yu, Data R&D Director of SHAREit, attributes the success to Huawei Cloud and its high-performance infrastructure.

“The big data and AI-powered intelligent recommendation services also allow us to deliver a personalised experience to users,” he says.

Robust Cloud Services Open Global Opportunities

Gaming firm NetEase has also been able to expand rapidly thanks to the robust cloud services Huawei provides. Like SHAREit, the NetEase-produced online game “Conqueror's Blade” runs entirely on Huawei Cloud nodes outside China. Such cloud service nodes are also deployed in Latin America to provide network coverage there.

Indeed, Huawei’s services span the world. Huawei Cloud has deployed more than 2,500 CDN nodes and more than 100 POP nodes deployed across 45 availability zones in 23 regions, including China, Southeast Asia, Russia, and West Europe.

While these are just some of the many successful stories, Huawei looks to provide partners with even more assistance both financially and technically under its HMS Ecosystem Support Program. Incentives include development and testing coupons plus cloud resources and migration tools.

Brilliant Plan Turns Brilliant Ideas into Brilliant Reality

Huawei’s cloud ecosystem also includes a host of Asia Pacific Internet-Telco partners. This is where Huawei’s “Brilliant Plan” comes into play by accelerating the creation of alliances between Internet companies and global telecom operators, leveraging Huawei's global presence.

Zhang Jing, Director of the Carrier Business and Network Consultancy Department at Huawei Asia Pacific, expects this scheme to make it easier for Internet companies to develop partnerships with top telecom operators around the world, expanding business globally and accelerating user acquisition.

White Paper Details Changes and Chances

Within the ever-changing landscape of the international market lie tremendous opportunities, as outlined in Huawei’s 2020 Go Global White Paper for Internet Companies. The document details how Asia Pacific markets (Southeast Asia in particular) will evolve and highlights the role of Huawei’s technologies and the experience of its ecosystem partners.

As Feng Qiyou, VP of Huawei Cloud China Region, describes it, the tech giant will provide developers with “2+4” capabilities, referring to One global cloud + One global network + Four ecosystems: the Huawei Cloud HMS ecosystem, the Huawei Cloud developer ecosystem, the Internet-Telco partner ecosystem, and the Huawei Cloud local services ecosystem.

Huawei Cloud is also helping companies navigate the complexities of international expansion. In particular, it provides guidance on the laws and regulations that apply to data storage and the associated compliance needs. Xu Zhidong, Compliance VP of Huawei Asia Pacific, comments: “With Huawei Cloud, we believe that enterprises can create value around the world.”

Showcasing its strategies in helping enterprises to expand internationally through its advanced technology, Huawei Cloud hosted the Asia Pacific Internet Industry Summit online in early June. Themed “Go Cloud, Go Global,” Huawei experts, along with representatives from a number of renowned companies in the region, shared their views on how organizations can utilize cloud technology to reach across the world. The tech giant also introduced its plans to establish new ecosystems and open up tremendous business opportunities to its partner ecosystem.

For more information about the online summit, visit https://activity.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/go_global_Summit/index.html.