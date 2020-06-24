5 fundamental steps for turning your data into an asset

As CIO of one of the largest data analytics companies in the world, Nick Daffan, knows a lot about turning data into a valuable asset. Because that is a goal of nearly every CIO in every company, as the role evolves to focus less on system uptime and more on using data to drive the business forward, I asked Daffan for some guidelines for how to take a bunch of data that is sitting in a disparate set of systems and create a leverageable, impactful capability.

While Daffan concedes that creating useful data is “a multi-dimensional challenge,” he does offer a some foundational steps every IT leader should take.

1. Build a data-oriented culture

If your company’s culture does not inspire excitement about leveraging data in new ways, then you will have a hard time turning data into an asset. The tip of the spear on creating a data-oriented culture, says Daffan, is having a "team of people who have the ability and curiosity to use data strategically,” says Daffan. “You need people who understand how disparate data sources can interact to solve business problems.”