AI Conversations: How Industries and Public Sector Services Are Transforming with Data

Fighting drought on a hardscrabble farm, inspecting the inside of single-engine aircraft fuselages in 46°C temperatures, and managing food safety and equipment cleaning in a remote rural market—these are just some of the jobs my 90-year old mom has had over four decades.

When she started working, few imagined a world in which fail-less farming inside climate-controlled buildings would promise to end famine. Or that a camera-toting robotic arm might have crawled into that small, hot fuselage to capture and analyze images that required human judgment and intervention. Or even that the food industry could save vast resources by using AI to optimize food freshness and inspect food preparation instruments to avoid over-cleaning. With these incredible advances, no wonder my mom gets a little dreamy-eyed when she hears about what artificial intelligence (AI) is doing to enable human progress. Looking back, she says, "That…would have been nice."

It seems that a lot of people might agree. In a survey conducted by ESG, 63% of AI leaders say that AI drives significant value. These leaders attribute to their AI initiatives increases in customer spending, customer retention, decision speed, quality assurance and cost reduction, along with many other benefits:

Dell Technologies

These findings attest that we’re witness to a generation of industries and public sector services being remade at a dizzying pace through the power of AI. To catch up with the latest developments across several verticals, I interviewed experts who work daily with AI leaders—organizations of many sizes who are imagining new ways of using data that were all but inconceivable during my mom’s working career.

In an upcoming series of “AI Conversations,” we’ll explore how AI-based use cases solve evolving challenges, and we’ll get recommendations from experts about how to succeed with positive outcomes like these:

Transportation – Safer vehicles, fewer accidents, mass transit reliability, and reduced congestion and pollution from gridlocked roadways

– Safer vehicles, fewer accidents, mass transit reliability, and reduced congestion and pollution from gridlocked roadways Manufacturing – Optimized machinery performance and equipment maintenance, improved supply chains, efficient logistics, and factory security

– Optimized machinery performance and equipment maintenance, improved supply chains, efficient logistics, and factory security Financial services – Reduced fraud, closer customer/provider relationships, and automated processes that lower risk

– Reduced fraud, closer customer/provider relationships, and automated processes that lower risk Retail – Enhanced customer experiences, inventory control, loss prevention, and safety

– Enhanced customer experiences, inventory control, loss prevention, and safety Higher education – Streamlined, supportive processes for attracting, identifying, onboarding and retaining students online or on campus, while enabling excellence in research programs and capabilities

– Streamlined, supportive processes for attracting, identifying, onboarding and retaining students online or on campus, while enabling excellence in research programs and capabilities Cities– Improved safety, security, health and mobility for citizens

In the meantime, learn more here about the benefits of AI and the importance of the right infrastructure in delivering better outcomes.