7 low-cost, high-impact IT initiatives you can launch today

Transformation is the key to enterprise success. But for organizations pressed for budget to perform necessary replacements and upgrades, Big Bang transformation initiatives are out of reach.

But advances can still be made, as there are many dynamic IT initiatives that can be launched at a relatively modest cost yet still deliver rapid, meaningful benefits.

If your organization is in need of a jumpstart without breaking the bank, here are seven ideas that can lead to sizable wins on a shoestring.

1. Dive into data analytics

Highly-skilled data scientists are hard to find and, when hired, command premium salaries. Fortunately, a low-cost, first-step entry into the world of business analytics is possible with AutoML tools. By automating the end-to-end process of applying machine learning to real-world problems, AutoML enables power business users with no formal data science expertise to build insightful models using high-quality diagnostic and predictive analytics tools.