IT heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 crisis has impacted all of us in different ways. But for technology organizations around the world, it has represented both their greatest challenge and their shining hour.

"We went from a very small percentage of the world working virtually to practically everyone," says Sam Ransbotham, a professor of information technology at Boston College's Carroll School of Management. "I don't mean to imply that's it's been perfect — I'm sure there have been lots of heroic efforts to keep things from collapsing we're not hearing about. But so much of it is working well and it has scaled at an unprecedented pace. Kudos to our IT infrastructure."

For some IT pros, however, dealing with the pandemic has involved a lot more than making sure everyone has laptops at home and can log in to their Zoom meetings.

Many have gone above and beyond the call of duty, donating their time and expertise to fight the virus and its ancillary effects. They're making sure that people are able to see their doctors, even if they can't visit them in person. They're protecting hospital networks from a surge of COVID-related attacks. They're repurposing existing platforms and building new tools to help those in need.

There are many IT heroes during this crisis. Here are just a few.