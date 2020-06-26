CIOs seek digital momentum coming out of crisis mode

Enterprise IT leaders have taken the necessary steps to keep their businesses humming during the coronavirus pandemic, but they also know they can't sleep on their corporate IT strategies. Intent on emerging from the COVID-19 outbreak stronger than ever, many IT leaders are fleshing out their future-proofing efforts, accelerating new development models and reskilling even as they shore up gaps in their IT portfolios.

Since COVID-19 shuttered businesses in the United States in March, changes in buying behaviors have companies competing for digital sales as much now as ever before. Accordingly, CIOs keen on keeping as much momentum going as possible before any potential budget cuts come for IT are embracing a move fast and build things approach.

If a recent PwC poll of 330 CFOs is any indication, they needn't worry: Thirty-two percent expect their tech-related spend will be driven by growth, including ecommerce and new products and services for the next 12 months, according to a study conducted in early June.

Reskilling bolsters the digital operating model

Even so, CIOs are seizing the moment to augment existing capabilities. After executing its work-from-home (WFH) strategies, Lincoln Financial Group's IT department took a breath to refocus its digital strategy and "push learning across the organization," CIO Ken Solon tells CIO.com.