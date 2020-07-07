Upskill Your IT Team to Address Near- and Long-Term Goals

CIOs that effectively navigate uncertainty can accelerate business outcomes, surpassing the competition. Yet, having a skilled team is a prerequisite. The technology field, in particular, is experiencing acute pain when it comes to finding and retaining skilled talent. Indeed, more than five million IT jobs are expected to be added globally by 2027, reports BusinessInsider.

As CIOs invest in IT modernization, agile, DevOps, cloud computing, containers, and more, skills to support these initiatives are in high demand. With growing pressure for immediate scalability, security, and innovation that can’t wait out a protracted hiring process, CIOs should look internally, using two key levers to help grow innovation.

1. Upskill: Rather than hiring new headcount that is already difficult to find – and even more difficult to hire and onboard right now – IT leaders should upskill the team to work around skills gaps. Experience shows that hands-on training works best for technical skills. Specifically, a successful model includes finding a coach that can work hand-in-hand with your team. Start by identifying a small but impactful project for the coach and your team to work on, with the coach training the team along the way. Begin the project with the coach taking the initial lead, sharing what they are doing, why, and how, and have your team shadow. Over the course of the project, transition to the coach assigning tasks to your team, with your employees ultimately leading tasks, and checking in with the coach as needed.

2. Automation: You can expand capacity using approaches like DevOps that embrace automation to reduce handoffs and speed time to market. Automation can also free up employees from tactical, repeatable tasks to instead focus on strategic work with real business impact.

Case Study: Semiconductor Company Grows Internal Skills

A large semiconductor company sought to bolster its team’s cloud, container, and Kubernetes talents in order to support an AWS initiative. Working hands-on in the cloud to automate its pipelines and other processes, the company streamlined tasks that formerly took days to mere minutes. The company worked with a cloud coach to train its team, and held weekly knowledge transfer sessions to ensure the entire team had received the same level of training. Ultimately, the team built products faster with higher quality.

Tap Into the Benefits

In a poll of over 70,000 developers, HackerRank found what drives developers most across job levels and functions isn’t salary – but rather the opportunity for professional growth by working on interesting problems. Automation provides professional growth and the space to work on new projects, in turn increasing job satisfaction and retention. Similarly, upskilling can grow retention; according to LinkedIn’s 2018 Workforce Learning Report, 93% of employees report they would stay at a company longer if it invested in their careers.

Upskilling employees, combined with greater automation, can increase throughput and move more projects to market faster, maximizing near-term opportunity. Just as importantly, presenting employees with new skills and the opportunity to work on interesting projects keeps employees happier and more dedicated to the organization.

