Healthcare analytics: 4 success stories

Organizations in all industries are seeking to be more data-driven. That's especially true in healthcare, where providers are leveraging the enormous amount of data at their disposal with analytics to drive better patient outcomes, streamline operations and cut costs.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic became a global phenomenon, research firm Acumen Research and Consulting predicted the global healthcare analytics market would grow to $52.2 billion by 2026. Analytics are helping healthcare systems identify and manage workflow bottlenecks, providing operational leaders with predictive insights that can help them better allocate resources, even helping emergency room physicians better identify which patients need urgent care.

Here are four examples of how healthcare organizations are using analytics today.

Kaiser Permanente streamlines operations with analytics

Kaiser Permanente is reducing patient waiting times and the amount of time hospital leaders spend manually preparing data for operational activities using a combination of analytics, machine learning, and AI. The healthcare consortium's Operations Watch List (OWL), developed as part of its "Insight Driven" program, is a mobile app that provides a comprehensive, near real-time view of key hospital quality, safety, and throughput metrics, including hospital census, bed demand and availability, and patient discharges.