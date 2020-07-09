What is the Risk Management Framework (RMF)? A standardized security framework from the DoD

The Risk Management Framework (RMF) was first developed by the Department of Defense (DoD) to act as criteria for strengthening and standardizing the risk management process of information security organizations. The framework later became widely adopted by the rest of the U.S. federal information systems in 2010. While originally developed by the DoD, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) now oversees the framework, which can be used by nearly any company interested in bolstering cybersecurity and risk management.

Risk management is means for protecting organizational assets and systems by implementing security controls that support early risk detection and resolution. The RMF achieves this by helping companies bring more structure and oversight to the system development life cycle by integrating cybersecurity and risk management into the early stages of the system development process.

While federal agencies are required to follow the RMF when developing systems for government platforms, the framework can also help non-government companies with IT risk management practices.

The RMF’s seven risk categories

The RMF breaks down risks into seven high-level categories to help businesses better understand where risks are coming from or where they may potentially originate. By classifying risks in this way, organizations can quickly narrow down where they need to focus in the development lifecycle to solve any issues and have a clearer understanding of how to go about establishing their security strategy.

The RMF’s seven risk categories are:

Infrastructure risks include anything relating to the reliability of computers and networking hardware and services in the organization. Project: Project risks include anything related to budgets, timelines and quality.

Risk management framework steps

The RMF helps companies standardize risk management by implementing strict controls for information security. There are six steps you will need to follow in the RMF to implement the risk management framework properly. The ultimate goal of the six-step RMF approach is to reach the Authorization to Operate (ATO) phase, which is when systems are allowed to go live in a government environment.

Here’s how to reach ATO by following these six RMF steps:

Categorize: The first step pertains to how information is processed, stored and transmitted by the system in question. It requires you to define how the system interacts with other IT systems and networks, to understand what compliance measures you need to take, and to establish an architectural description of the system. Select: The second step includes setting a baseline for security controls based on what category the risk falls into during step one. During the Select step, you will make decisions about what baseline security controls you want to implement based on NIST guidelines. Implement: The third step involves implementing the security measures established in step two. During this step, you should ensure your implementation process is well-documented in case you need to revisit your implementation after the next step. Assess: During the fourth step, it’s time to make sure everything is running as intended and that the controls are correctly applied to the system. The Assess step is when you check to see whether the categories and baseline security controls established in the first steps were implemented properly during implementation. If not, you’ll need to go back to the Implement step until everything runs smoothly before you can move onto the fifth step. Authorize: This is the step you’re ultimately trying to reach with RMF. You can move onto the fifth step based on how you do during the assessment phase. Once your categories and security controls have been properly implemented, that’s when the system can be granted or denied Authority to Operate (ATO). If it is denied, the Authorize step will be postponed until everything checks out. Monitor: Once the system controls are in place they need to be continually monitored. The ATO granted in the fifth phase is good for only three years and the entire process will need to be repeated once it expires.

RMF certification and training

All federal employees working for the DoD Information Assurance (IA) workforce need to be trained on RMF and qualified to implement RMF in the workplace, according to the DoD8570 mandate. To get trained and certified, there are several programs available that are designed to get you up to speed on RMF. Even if you aren’t working in a government IA job, these programs can still get you briefed on everything you need to know to implement the RMF in your development cycle.

These certification and training programs include: