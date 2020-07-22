7 tips for getting the most from your project team

Launching a new IT project is always challenging. Add in a pandemic, business uncertainty, economic instability and a scattered, distracted workforce and the task becomes even more daunting.

Despite the multiple obstacles facing project leaders in today's troubled times, it remains possible to build a world-class team that will meet, or even beat, projected performance, budget and time benchmarks. The secret lies in persistence, strong management and keeping a razor-sharp focus on the final goal. Here are seven tips that will help you get started.

1. Start planning

Before assembling a new project team, the leader needs to establish the venture's raison d'être — its justification for existence — based on the plan's anticipated time frame, goals and planned enterprise value. "Defining the scope of work, internal and external stakeholders, skillsets needed and the workload necessary is critical for meeting your project goals and determining your team needs," says Rob Dreussi, CIO at hospital IT consulting firm HCTec.

Project planning must be completed before moving forward with anything else or the venture will be crippled before leaving the starting gate. "It's critical for leaders to do this at the beginning of a project in order to ensure everyone involved is aligned on the project’s purpose and the expected outcomes," explains Tammy Alairys, technology transformation leader at EY Americas' advisory consulting unit.