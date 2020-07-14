10 ways to get value from your system integrator's quality review

System integrators (such as Accenture, IBM, EY, Deloitte, PwC, Capgemini, etc.) often price regular quality reviews as a requirement in their large engagements. These reviews are designed to ensure the overall quality of the program as well as provide an independent view of risks and issues. But in many cases, the balance of benefits from these reviews has shifted from the client to the system integrator (SI). I’ve even heard these reviews referred to as the SI’s “Quality Tax.” Fortunately, there are steps you can take turn that tax into value.

How SIs benefit from quality reviews

Though the SI’s proposals focus on the benefits the client is intended to receive from these quality reviews, the SIs are actually realizing a large portion of the benefits. Here’s how:

The results can provide a clearly defined audit trail of advice recommended to the client. If clients are not willing to heed the advice of the onsite project team, the quality review results can be used to emphasize this point. This formal documentation also provides a record of such nonadherence in the unfortunate event that a project fails in some aspect that was directly related to these points.

Early detection of poor SI project team performance can be corrected quickly. This will mitigate potential risks associated with contractual penalties and minimize client friction points.

In a review of the plan and estimates to complete, the quality review can reveal potential gaps in the current contract or future gaps that can be closed through the execution of a project change order.

Misalignment of expectations between the integrator and key stakeholders can be identified. With enough lead time, the SI can work to lower the client’s expectations and allow the project team to potentially meet or exceed these lowered standards. By exceeding expectations, SIs build in a psychological barrier to prevent clients from considering other sourcing options.

Access to project stakeholders allows the SI to identify potential sales opportunities both internal and external to the program.

Ten ways to enhance the value of quality reviews

So how can you regain the benefits as a client and remove the quality tax? Here are ten ways to change the value quotient over the lifecycle of an SI engagement.