The New Disruptors: Edge, Cloud and 5G

We’re living in an era of constant innovation and technological disruption, and that is having a dramatic effect on the business of doing business. Half the companies in the year 2000’s Fortune 500 have fallen off the list. And while it used to take Fortune 500 companies 20 years to reach a billion-dollar valuation, today’s digital start-ups do it in four. Tomorrow … who knows?

The moral of the story is clear: If you’re not disrupting, you risk being disrupted. In retail, in smart cities, in telco, in healthcare, in manufacturing the key to success in today’s business landscape is to leverage the power of innovation enabled with adoption of emerging technologies to ensure that the pace of change works for you, not against you.

This brings us to perhaps the two most significant technological innovations of the last few years: Edge computing and 5G networks.

The rise of connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) has created an ever-growing deluge of data. To gain value from that data — and resolve a host of practical challenges — organizations are increasingly bringing analytics to the data, rather than sending the data to the analytics. This is the logic behind the drive to Edge computing and real-time analytics that allow us to apply artificial intelligence and machine learning to events all around us in the real world, in real time.

At the same time, 5G promises a revolution in ultra-reliable, high-speed, low-latency, power-efficient, high-density wireless connectivity. It promises to transform productivity and disrupt business models by — among many, many other things — allowing for large-scale machine-to-machine communication and massive IoT sensor deployments. So does this revolution in low-latency, high-capacity connectivity signal a counter trend toward sending data back to the analytics? And what does this mean to all of the enterprises and other organizations living in a digitally driven world?

Kirsten Billhardt is the Marketing Director of Edge and IoT at Dell Technologies.