Dick’s Sporting Goods leans into curbside delivery amid coronavirus

One hallmark of a successful digital strategy is agility, as accommodating changing business requirements with aplomb can keep companies in the black.

For Dick’s Sporting Goods, an evolving digital strategy helped it pivot quickly when the coronavirus struck in March, with the company scrambling to accommodate skittish customers embracing social distancing. Shortly after closing its 800 stores to customers in April, the company modified its buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS) strategy to offer contactless curbside pickup.

The construct is simple enough. Customers purchase goods from Dick’s ecommerce site and select a preferred store for pickup. Dick’s emails them to notify when their merchandise is ready. Customers drive to the front of the store and check in from their smartphone, suppling details about the make and model of their automobile, while remaining in their vehicle. Within minutes, an employee walks out with the goods and places them in the customer’s trunk.

This on-the-fly shift helped Dick’s weather the initial pandemic surge better than most Fortune 500 retailers experiencing severe contractions to their businesses. Despite furloughing many of its 40,000 workers in April, Dick’s quickly dispatched small teams to execute on the company’s switch to contactless curbside pickup, leaving the company better positioned than others who could not or opted not to meet customers in their comfort zone.

Digital foundation bears fruit