Improve Customer Experience with Chat-bots and Virtual Agents

With the current situation causing many organizations to close their physical contact center offices and move agents to a work-from-home model, overworked agents need as much help as they can get.

This is where chat-bots and virtual agents can offer assistance - not only to reduce agent workloads, but also to improve customer experience. Join experts from SAP Digital Interconnect and Interactive Media in this exclusive webinar.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

How AI-based conversational agents can reduce contact-center operational costs, improve handle time, increase first contact resolution (FCR), and improve customer experience.

How to add digital channels (ie., SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Viber, Telegram, and other social channels) to your contact-center.

How to automate these digital channels using chatbots and virtual agents.

How to “fall-back” automated conversations to a live agent when necessary.

Expert speakers include: