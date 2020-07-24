Opinion

Improve Customer Experience with Chat-bots and Virtual Agents

Chat-bots and virtual agents can reduce agent workloads and improve customer experience.

With the current situation causing many organizations to close their physical contact center offices and move agents to a work-from-home model, overworked agents need as much help as they can get.

This is where chat-bots and virtual agents can offer assistance - not only to reduce agent workloads, but also to improve customer experience. Join experts from SAP Digital Interconnect and Interactive Media in this exclusive webinar.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

  • How AI-based conversational agents can reduce contact-center operational costs, improve handle time, increase first contact resolution (FCR), and improve customer experience.
  • How to add digital channels (ie., SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Viber, Telegram, and other social channels) to your contact-center. 
  • How to automate these digital channels using chatbots and virtual agents.
  • How to “fall-back” automated conversations to a live agent when necessary.

Expert speakers include:

  • Johnnie Wilkenschildt , Product Management, SAP Contact Center 365, SAP Digital Interconnect
  • John Burton, Product Management, SAP Contact Center 365, SAP Digital Interconnect
  • Livio Pugliese, President and CEO, North America, Interactive Media

