Improve Customer Experience with Chat-bots and Virtual Agents

With the current situation causing many organizations to close their physical contact center offices and move agents to a work-from-home model, overworked agents need as much help as they can get.
This is where chat-bots and virtual agents can offer assistance - not only to reduce agent workloads, but also to improve customer experience. Join experts from SAP Digital Interconnect and Interactive Media in this exclusive webinar.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
- How AI-based conversational agents can reduce contact-center operational costs, improve handle time, increase first contact resolution (FCR), and improve customer experience.
- How to add digital channels (ie., SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Viber, Telegram, and other social channels) to your contact-center.
- How to automate these digital channels using chatbots and virtual agents.
- How to “fall-back” automated conversations to a live agent when necessary.
Expert speakers include:
- Johnnie Wilkenschildt , Product Management, SAP Contact Center 365, SAP Digital Interconnect
- John Burton, Product Management, SAP Contact Center 365, SAP Digital Interconnect
- Livio Pugliese, President and CEO, North America, Interactive Media
