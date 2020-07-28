Observe, Orient, Decide & Act to Drive Customer Centricity

While some industries such as hospitality and transportation find themselves operating in markets where spending has drastically changed, other industries like grocers and home entertainment have seen unprecedented growth. Regardless of the challenges, there is a clear need for agility to quickly adjust to changing markets.

But there’s good news. The OODA Loop (observe-orient-decide-act) concept can help IT leaders achieve this level of agility. Pioneered by John Boyd in the Korean War, he applied the OODA Loop to react as quickly as possible to fast-changing circumstances on the battlefield. When others are still penciling out their strategy, CIOs who successfully navigate the OODA loop can make smart decisions faster and accelerate past the competition.

IT leaders can successfully navigate the OODA loop to create a strategy for an uncertain future, taking queues from customers:

Observe - What do customers want, need and/or expect in this moment?

Orient - After observing how customer behavior is changing, determine which observations are relevant to the business and which are not.

Decide - Decide on a course of action that helps the business get closer to the customer, meeting their needs and desires.

Act - Build, if necessary, the infrastructure needed for business agility, delivering on the decisions you made. The more agile the platform and tools the team has, the faster it can deliver solutions to customers, helping grow customer loyalty and lifetime value.

Act with Technology

Technology is a strategic enabler on the journey to delivering OODA loop-inspired action. For example, a technology platform that supports agility with IT automation and DevOps best practices can help IT accelerate business initiatives. By removing countless hours of mundane, tactical work, the team can increase the time it spends on strategic work that brings value to customers.

For example, G6 Hospitality initiated a program called IT 2.0 to help modernize its infrastructure and overcome competitive industry pressures. IT 2.0 targeted core systems and architecture for cloud migration, including the organization’s HotelKey Property Management System and Above Property for reservations. Among other benefits, the initiative saved the company the equivalent of an FTE and made the check-in experience faster, more consistent, and more engaging, in turn increasing guest satisfaction.

HomeAway provides another excellent example of a company who used customer queues and technology to gain important market agility. Prospective customers said they would travel if it were not for the fact that their children thought Santa would not find them at Christmas. As a result, Reroute Santa was born – a website that let parents alert Santa of their child’s away-from-home location. HomeAway pivoted quickly and launched the Reroute Santa campaign to eight different markets in seven different languages around the world while scaling to meet traffic that peaked at different times. Designed for high availability, there was not a single failure over the entire duration of the campaign, allowing HomeAway to reach over 300 million unique global viewers, securing bookings while directly addressing its customers’ top holiday concern.

The market is destined to remain uncertain into the foreseeable future, meaning CIOs must be able to effectively navigate new normals. IT leaders who marry the OODA loop with customer feedback and strategic technology enablers hold the secret to quickly pivoting to meet ever-changing customer expectations.

