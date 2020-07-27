Wipro to run its business on SAP in Google’s cloud

Indian IT services giant Wipro is planning to upgrade its core SAP ERP system to S/4HANA and migrate the workloads to Google Cloud Platform.

It’s part of Wipro’s internal transformation program, Project Quantum, through which the company wants to bring simplicity, velocity and visibility to the way it works, said Wipro president and COO Bhanumurthy B.M.

“We are upgrading our entire ERP systems to suit our new business requirements and migrating them to Google Cloud,” he said. “It's a big part of our roadmap.”

The move will be a demonstration to potential customers of Wipro’s SAP cloud migration capabilities, and a key step in its transformation of internal systems serving its 180,000 employees.

David McIntire, research director at analyst firm NelsonHall, said it will allow Wipro to say to potential customers, ‘’We’ve done this ourselves; we know where the big rocks are buried,” and to develop reusable assets in a relatively low-risk environment: “You’re never going to have a friendlier client than yourself.”

For Google, it’s a valuable customer win in the SAP hosting market space as it battles Amazon Web Services’ far greater cloud market share and the entrenched position of Microsoft’s Azure as SAP’s preferred cloud partner.

A partnership in the cloud

Wipro and Google have been building their SAP S/4HANA capabilities in recent years.

Rob Enslin, Google Cloud’s president of global customer operations since April 2019, previously spent 27 years at SAP, most recently as president of its Cloud Business Group.

Google has already moved on-premises S/4HANA environments into its cloud for a number of customers. A simple lift-and-shift can be done in as little as six weeks, Enslin said, although it may take up to four months.

“We do this with Wipro, we do it very securely, very fast,” he said.

Bhanumurthy said Wipro has developed tools to help their joint customers simplify the migration of workloads to Google Cloud.

“We have built toolsets that customers can leverage to take their SAP workloads to Google Cloud,” he said. “This is not just about a technical migration of the product from location A to location B. It has to focus on business first, and it has to be design led. We will help the customer reimagine their processes first.”

Proof of the pudding

“The first proof of the pudding is our own internal use of the frameworks that we have built already here,” Bhanumurthy said.