Qlik Sense vs. Tableau: Self-service analytics tools compared

Business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms have long been a staple for business, but thanks to the rise of self-service BI tools, responsibility for analytics has shifted from IT to business analysts, with support from data scientists and database administrators.

As a result, BI has changed from generating monthly reports from the system of record, to interactively discovering and sharing trends, forecasts, and answers to business questions based on data from a variety of internal and external sources. Instead of needing months to make a decision, businesses that have adopted self-service BI can decide on a course of action in a few days.But figuring out which self-service BI platform is right for your organization can be tricky. The best fit will be determined both from the point of view of your business users and from the point of view of your IT infrastructure.

Does the BI platform match the skills of the people who will use it? Can your people learn and use it easily? Does it make analysts' jobs easier, or does it create more barriers than it destroys?

Is it capable of reading all of your internal and external data sources? Can you easily clean and transform your data within the platform? Can you share your analyses with anyone in the company, or only with licensed users?

Qlik Sense and Tableau are two of the heavyweights of self-service BI. Here we take a look at how these two platforms compare, and what factors might be important in determining which one your organization should choose.