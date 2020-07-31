GSK takes targeted approach to data-driven transformation

Many organizations that strive to become data-driven ultimately struggle to get value from their data. Seemingly promising analytics proofs of concept fail to scale in production, technology platforms aren't always fully mature, and driving real impact from data often requires fundamental changes to the way people work across a range of disciplines and functions.

For GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a data strategy grounded in near-term priorities and value creation has proved key in avoiding such issues, enabling the pharmaceutical titan to establish the processes and technical foundation necessary to embrace bolder transformational moves aimed at competitive advantage. The strategy, launched in 2018 and dubbed Value Strikes, began bearing fruit in 2019 with a series of advanced analytics use cases, earning GSK a CIO 100 Award in IT Excellence.

"The Value Strikes program was a way to accelerate our enterprise data and analytics ambition," says Jen Baxter, senior vice president of tech strategy and performance at GSK. "Each use case, termed 'value strike,' leveraged our existing data in order to achieve our strategic priorities while delivering significant near-term P&L or cash value. In parallel, these experiences helped build up our people and technology capabilities across the organization."

Baxter says the program successfully demonstrated how GSK could use a structured approach to defining opportunities for AI, incubating solutions, and scaling them effectively.

"We are now scaling a few select cases to embedding and systematizing data and analytics across our operational activities," Baxter says. "This is easier said than done, but we are making great progress and it's awesome seeing teams and individuals learning."