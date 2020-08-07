Building Resilience with Digital Transformation to Foster Enterprise Success on Cloud

Industries across the board have been looking for new models in leveraging technologies – 5G, cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) are the most sought after – to boost efficiency and productivity while reducing costs and hiccups. Instead of just replacing some of the procedures with innovative solutions, some enterprises take further steps in their digital journey by overhauling the way they’re doing businesses.

Many forerunners are getting more adaptive to new technology, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed the norm of how enterprises are operating. Even before that, the demand for digital transformation has been increasing.

In 2019, nearly $380 billion was spent in the Asia Pacific region alone on technologies and services intended to promote the digital transformation of business practices, products, and organizations, according to market researcher IDC. The five-year compound growth rate from 2017 to 2022 is expected to reach 17.4% per year. There are no apparent signs for spending on digital transformation to slow down in the foreseeable future.

Digital resilience is critical for new normal

The epidemic outbreak has prompted companies to gradually shift their focus from business continuity to cost optimization amid an economic slowdown that was forced by a series of lockdowns, IDC Group Vice President Sandra Ng says. And as a recession is seemingly around the corner, enterprises will have to be adaptive and digitally resilient to more uncertainty before global recovery.

“Critical infrastructure, including digital and network infrastructure, is highlighted as one of the CEO’s new business agenda items as organizations accelerate their recovery journey and prepare themselves to compete in the next normal,” said Ng.

Ng introduced the “5Cs model” for digital resiliency. An enterprise can begin with creating a technology-led capabilities strategy and digital-first operating model. With the strategy and model set, it can calibrate resources by capturing elements of agile or lean methodology in AI-based decision models.

After controlling experimentation and instrumentation with the right tech investments, the company can then move on to compute resources available to scale the demand of the agile and connected enterprises. Now the company can compete by scaling learning and innovation with collaboration.

By completing this cycle, enterprises will be well equipped as being digitally resilient. However, the transformation may meet challenges ahead if the model for digitalization remains unchanged.

Cloud services give enterprises much-needed flexibility

This is why cloud services are important, as they allow enterprises to shift the setup for flexibility solely to the cloud platforms, suggested Edward Deng, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei’s Cloud & AI business group. Migrating from the traditional closed IT architecture to an open one basically presents the first and foremost response to rapidly changing business needs.

Huawei

“Cloud services allow for faster iteration and testing. Cloud services are critical to the digital transformation and intelligent upgrade of governments and enterprises,” Deng told an audience of more than 100,000 at the APAC Enterprise Digitalization Summit in early August. “If you can leverage cloud services to quickly complete your transformation, you will win the future.”

Huawei Cloud is clearly a top choice for such transformation. While sharing his view at the Summit, Deng said the brand has an extensive global network with local support to ensure enterprises can make an easy transition while going digital.

Indeed, there are tens of thousands of developers who are Huawei’s partners on the platform, including more than 500 top independent software vendors from various industries. And there is a hybrid cloud zone in its marketplace.

“Huawei Cloud’s full-stack AI solutions have been applied to core production systems to accelerate large-scale AI implementation in every industry,” Deng added. “In fact, our full-stack hybrid cloud solution – Huawei Cloud Stack –offers a perfect pathway for the cloud transformation of large enterprises.”

On top of it, Huawei Cloud Enterprise Intelligence (EI) is supporting enterprises to advance intelligence to another height by delivering a wide range of services. In the first quarter of 2020, Huawei Cloud EI ran in 600 projects across 10 different sectors, including financial services, logistics, as well as healthcare. The flexibility allows clients to pick and choose the solutions – more than 3,500 available now – that fit their business needs.

Ecosystems ready to support clients and partners

Huawei Cloud is also building ecosystems on different levels to deeply look into their needs in order to better drive development for the services. Currently, there are 3 million users and developers working with Huawei Cloud, which provides over 190 solutions tailored to different industries.

Also working together are some 10,000 consulting partners and 2,000 technology partners across the globe. This is a promise that Huawei Cloud has made to its partners and clients to build a robust ecosystem for shared success.

With digital transformation progressing, Huawei Cloud expects the technologies of 5G, cloud, AI and others will end up in convergence. Fundamentally supported by cloud, 5G and more on connectivity, AI will drive the development of new technologies and applications. Only the sky – where the cloud sits – is the limit.

