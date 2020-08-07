How top tech companies are addressing diversity and inclusion

Tech companies have traditionally responded to calls for diversity in the industry by releasing annual workplace statistics and restating commitments to improving equality. These efforts, however, have had little impact, as data continues to show that BIPOC workers, women and LGBTQ+ employees still face discrimination, underrepresentation and inequality in the tech industry.

Compared to overall private industry employment, the high tech sector employs a larger share of whites (63.5 percent to 68.5 percent), Asian Americans (5.8 percent to 14 percent) and men (52 percent to 64 percent), and a smaller share of African Americans (14.4 percent to 7.4 percent), Hispanics (13.9 percent to 8 percent) and women (48 percent to 36 percent), according to data from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. At the executive level, more than 83 percent of executives are white, and 80 percent are men, compared to the overall private sector where 71 percent of executives are men and 83 percent are white.

But this year, the culture for change may be shifting. BLM protests, the MeToo movement and growing awareness around LGBTQ+ rights have provided renewed focus on disparities in pay, opportunity and success that underrepresented groups face in the workplace. Now, it’s more important than ever for tech companies to prove their commitment to closing the gender and diversity gap in tech — and companies appear to be responding with more substantial policies than before.

To get a sense at the various ways in which the tech industry is responding to recent BLM protests, here’s a look at how five major tech giants and one small tech transparency standout are demonstrating renewed commitments to D&I.