There are 4 days left to enter the 2020 CIO50 with entries closing this Friday.

The program is not just open to chief information officers. Chief digital officers, chief innovation officers and other senior technology leaders are encouraged to tell their stories of business innovation and leadership.

This year, we are asking entrants to tell us their stories of innovation, whether it's a response to COVID-19 or a large technology and business transformation project.

We are looking for compelling tales about how technology teams are creating solutions that have a positive impact on their businesses. We also want to know how technology and digital chiefs are influencing other senior executives, the board and the rest of the business.

CIO Australia's associate editor David Binning chats to CIO50 alumni and judges about why the program matters and how you can be part of the list in the latest episode of The CIO Show. Click on the podcast above.