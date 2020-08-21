Episode 6: From data literacy to data proficiency

There’s a lot of talk about data literacy in the enterprise. Ishit Vachhrajani, Enterprise Strategist at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the former Global CTO at A+E Networks, prefers the term “data proficiency.”

“It’s not just about being data-aware or being data-informed, but really developing proficiency to put that data to use, and do that at scale,” Vachhrajani told Tim Crawford in Episode 6 of the Ahead of the Pack podcast.

Data proficiency should apply across the enterprise, beginning with the C-suite and extending beyond the roles that traditionally deal with data, he said. But the challenge for many organizations is infusing this mindset.

One common stumbling block, Vachhrajani said, is that many organizations begin with collecting the data and then try to figure out what to do with it. Instead, Vachhrajani recommends a “customer- or business-backwards” approach:

Identify an important business opportunity or area of improvement

Build a strong hypothesis around it

Define some measure of success as to how you’re going to test it

Bring in the relevant data you need to experiment and put it in the cloud

Test and iterate and see if it’s providing the results you were expecting

If successful, scale it out

Vachhrajani and Crawford also discuss: