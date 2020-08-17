Audio

CIO Leadership Live with Vipin Gupta, CIO, Toyota Financial Services

Podcast

Vipin Gupta, CIO at Toyota Financial Services, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. Listen as they discuss reimagining IT budgets, accelerating digital transformation and more.

Next read this:

Related:

Maryfran Johnson is the host of CIO.com’s CIO Leadership Live video show and former Editor in Chief of CIO magazine and Events. Contact her at maryfran@mfj.media.

Copyright © 2020 IDG Communications, Inc.

7 secrets of successful remote IT teams
  