APAC leads digital transformation with robust partnership ecosystem

Technologies have driven major changes in our behaviour. We are getting more connected and sophisticated, expecting faster responses, demanding personalised services, and sometimes even some sort of customisation out of imaginations.

Such rapid changes in the market, particularly on the user experience front, have continuously pushed enterprises to take more proactive measures to step up their adoptions to technologies. With technologies getting more converged, competitions are no longer coming just from their traditional piers but also from a host of next-generation competitors, who are keen on working their strategies around the advanced techs.

Apparently, despite the external drive for the changes, digital transformation is more about internal advancement for efficiency of both operations and business, process automation and ultimately lowering costs. The tools for the transformation can be in a form of infrastructure overhaul, but sometimes suitable solutions are playing critical roles for a smooth process.

“Digital transformation drives data-based insights, encourages collaborations, delivers a better customer experience, accelerates innovation of business models and improves organisational agility,” stated Dr Dayang Hanani Abang Ibrahim, Deputy Director, Digital, Centre of Technical Excellence (CENTEXS).

SAP as forerunner to bring services on cloud

As one of the key technological pillars, cloud service is a robust support for enterprises going digital. World’s leading enterprise solutions company SAP is a forerunner to embracing digital transformation, by not only driving the changes within the organisation, but also bringing its renowned applications on cloud, making a symbolic move in the digital era.

“Innovate and transform amidst the COVID-19 downturn, and emerge stronger as an Intelligent Enterprise,” Khor Chern Chuen, Chief Operating Officer of SAP South East Asia, referring to what SAP is doing.

In short, Huawei Solutions for SAP HANA leverage the SAP HANA platform and Huawei’s innovative hardware and software acceleration technologies to provide real-time data and learn about enterprise operation conditions at anytime, anywhere, and from any device based on a real-time analysis of production, machine generated and event flow data.

Conglomerates see cloud as a strategic core

While solutions providers like SAP are exploring different ways to drive digital transformation, many industries take the direct path by working with ICT companies such as Huawei.

Among these successful adopters is Malaysian conglomerate Sunway Group. HUAWEI CLOUD provides container service and service stage function, improves cloud resource utilization and efficiency and enable On-cloud automated application orchestration and resource management.

Sunway’s Chief Information Officer Kevin Khoo explained: “Cloud is a core part of our strategy at Sunway, and we expect that Huawei will help us advance this strategy to the next level.”

With the support of Huawei Cloud’s solutions, the group saw a 30-percent improvement in resource utilisation. Services provisioning can be done within minutes, compared to several days it needed before the company embraced digital transformation.

Similarly in Myanmar, conglomerate CDSG considers cloud as a better way to run business.

“Cloud is the next-generation supercomputer that will provide the impetus for CDSG to transform and rapidly grow on a much greater scale,” said Siva Prakash, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer.

The APAC region is a leader in global digital transformation

While digital transformation is a global phenomenon, Asia is obviously embracing it faster.



"New technologies are driving digital transformation in the Asia Pacific region,” commented Daniel Zhou, President of Cloud & AI BG of Huawei Asia Pacific Region. “Cloud and AI technologies are helping enterprises rethink their businesses, re-evaluate their value chains, and change the way they communicate with their customers."

To ensure smooth transition for customers and partners, HUAWEI CLOUD is committed to providing the best services by full support from local teams from various regions across the globe. It is also building a robust ecosystem with partners for shared success. The ecosystem now consists of more than 10,000 consulting partners and 2,000 technology partners, with over three million developers and businesses benefitted.

Cloud Comrade is among the partners in the ecosystem, which points to the importance for enterprises to focus their limited resources on flexible platforms given the current economic situation and global uncertainty.

“Together, HUAWEI CLOUD and Cloud Comrade offer predictable IT outcomes in an otherwise unpredictable business environment,” noted Andy Waroma, Co-founder of the cloud services provider in the APAC region.

Innovations would not just stop here, as HUAWEI CLOUD – it is now providing over 190 solutions tailored to different industries works closely with all technology partners for explore potential implementations of more creative ideas, as well as business opportunities amid the ever-changing technological landscape.

Enterprises can also expect to receive a wide range of support from HUAWEI CLOUD for them to advance digital transformation, and stay relevant and competitive along the never-ending journey of innovations.

For more information about Huawei Cloud, please visit www.huaweicloud.com.