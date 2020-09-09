7 new rules for leading IT teams in the COVID era

Every successful IT project is the result of a team effort. Inspiration, enthusiasm, collaboration, brainstorming, advocacy and support are all key elements in IT innovation. But what happens to teamwork when social distancing rules drive members into COVID-19-created isolation?
When circumstances force teams to work apart, IT leaders need to adopt a new set of team-building skills, says Steven Hatfield, a principal and global future of work leader at Deloitte Consulting. Some enterprises already have a head start.
“Companies that have previously embraced future of work practices [are] well positioned to sustain their operations and respond quickly to the demands of navigating COVID-19, including fostering teamwork amid social distancing,” he explains. Within these organizations, teams are supported by an ecosystem of virtual resources, technologies and behavioral norms that define work as a thing to do, not a place to go to.
Here are the seven principles IT leaders at forward-thinking enterprises abide by in building collaborative, productive teams in today’s new challenging, cloistered working environment.
1. The future is hybrid
To continue reading this article register now
Learn More Existing Users Sign In