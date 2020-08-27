4 software development KPIs that matter today

If only measuring software development productivity and tracking team performance were as simple as counting lines of code or hours worked. But the efficiency of software engineering teams, as with any technical or creative work, cannot be measured in quantity alone. The quality of the work and the collaboration of the team impact productivity in immediate and lasting ways. Add to that the iterative, evolving nature of Agile, and software development productivity becomes too fluid and interconnected to measure with traditional key performance indicators (KPIs).

The solution is to rethink KPIs to fit the forward momentum, broadened teams and required agility that define most software development today. If counting lines of code doesn’t give us a true measure of productivity, what can we count in software development? If hours clocked provides little insight into how far a scrum has advanced, what is the right measure of progress?

Consider these KPI alternatives as ways to better understand and measure the progress and efficacy of software teams, as well as the achieve the ultimate KPI goal of constant improvement at an acceptable and predictable pace throughout the product lifespan.